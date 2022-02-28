Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y RUB Growth Participation N. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS2057020591
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [2325831] (XS2057020591) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,04 RUB
|118,15 RUB
|-18,11 RUB
|-15,33%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2057020591
|A2R83G
|159,28 RUB
|100,04 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,04 RUB
|-15,33%
|17:00
= Realtime
