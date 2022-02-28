Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1971563926
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173341] (XS1971563926) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,77 RUB
|2,21 RUB
|-0,44 RUB
|-19,91%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1971563926
|A2UE9C
|6,58 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,77 RUB
|-19,91%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.