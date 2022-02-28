Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1970658180
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173316] (XS1970658180) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,39 RUB
|3,59 RUB
|-0,20 RUB
|-5,57%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1970658180
|A2UDH3
|9,07 RUB
|0,75 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,39 RUB
|-5,57%
|17:00
= Realtime
