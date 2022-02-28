Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1970644479
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173304] (XS1970644479) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,44 RUB
|1,85 RUB
|-0,41 RUB
|-22,16%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1970644479
|A2UDH2
|6,15 RUB
|1,01 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,44 RUB
|-22,16%
|17:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
