Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1925456250
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173214] (XS1925456250) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,10 RUB
|5,63 RUB
|-0,53 RUB
|-9,41%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1925456250
|A2TZCY
|11,40 RUB
|2,39 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,10 RUB
|-9,41%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.