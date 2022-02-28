Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1925451293
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173203] (XS1925451293) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,77 RUB
|4,51 RUB
|-0,74 RUB
|-16,41%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1925451293
|A2TZFB
|9,94 RUB
|2,47 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,77 RUB
|-16,41%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.