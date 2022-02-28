Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1925430701
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1173185] (XS1925430701) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,22 RUB
|4,68 RUB
|-0,46 RUB
|-9,83%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1925430701
|A2T2XF
|10,21 RUB
|1,85 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,22 RUB
|-9,83%
|17:00
