4Y RUB Call Zertifikat auf Sol. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1925421627
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1173182] (XS1925421627) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|193,36 RUB
|161,24 RUB
|32,12 RUB
|+19,92%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1925421627
|A2T27W
|193,36 RUB
|101,91 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|193,36 RUB
|+19,92%
|17:00
