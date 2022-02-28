Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due F. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1925367077
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173174] (XS1925367077) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,39 RUB
|2,87 RUB
|-0,48 RUB
|-16,72%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1925367077
|A2T8PB
|7,54 RUB
|1,39 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,39 RUB
|-16,72%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
