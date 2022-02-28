Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1902051009
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174701] (XS1902051009) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,57 RUB
|4,15 RUB
|-0,58 RUB
|-13,98%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1902051009
|A2TU6H
|9,56 RUB
|3,53 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,57 RUB
|-13,98%
|17:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.