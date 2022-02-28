Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1902029419
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174681] (XS1902029419) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,08 RUB
|6,63 RUB
|-0,55 RUB
|-8,30%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1902029419
|A2TXB6
|12,58 RUB
|2,95 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,08 RUB
|-8,30%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
