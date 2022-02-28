Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1884662658
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174664] (XS1884662658) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,89 RUB
|1,15 RUB
|-0,26 RUB
|-22,61%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1884662658
|A2M019
|5,09 RUB
|0,10 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,89 RUB
|-22,61%
|17:00
