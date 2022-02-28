Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1884622785
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1174622] (XS1884622785) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,96 RUB
|2,35 RUB
|-0,39 RUB
|-16,60%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1884622785
|A2M2K9
|7,11 RUB
|1,20 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,96 RUB
|-16,60%
|17:00
