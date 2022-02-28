Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due O. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1884585560
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174577] (XS1884585560) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,99 RUB
|3,33 RUB
|-0,34 RUB
|-10,21%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1884585560
|A2TGLQ
|8,68 RUB
|1,20 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,99 RUB
|-10,21%
|17:00
