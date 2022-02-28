Erweiterte Funktionen
Zertifikat auf CS Optimal Multi. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863270556
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1174561] (XS1863270556) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07 RUB
|1,32 RUB
|-0,25 RUB
|-18,94%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863270556
|A2MTCP
|5,48 RUB
|0,45 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07 RUB
|-18,94%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
