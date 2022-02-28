Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863242779
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174542] (XS1863242779) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,47 RUB
|1,70 RUB
|-0,23 RUB
|-13,53%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863242779
|A2MTLU
|6,68 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,47 RUB
|-13,53%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.