European Call Zertifikat auf CS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863238314
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1174537] (XS1863238314) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,44 RUB
|1,68 RUB
|-0,24 RUB
|-14,29%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863238314
|A2MTT8
|6,65 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,44 RUB
|-14,29%
|17:00
= Realtime
