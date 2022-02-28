Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863232895
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174517] (XS1863232895) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,04 RUB
|1,50 RUB
|-0,46 RUB
|-30,67%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863232895
|A2MUDK
|5,46 RUB
|0,39 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,04 RUB
|-30,67%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
