European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863228869
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174509] (XS1863228869) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,29 RUB
|1,52 RUB
|-0,23 RUB
|-15,13%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863228869
|A2MUGS
|6,40 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,29 RUB
|-15,13%
|17:00
