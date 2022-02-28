Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificates due . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1863191331
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1174448] (XS1863191331) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,34 RUB
|1,59 RUB
|-0,25 RUB
|-15,72%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1863191331
|A2MW96
|6,45 RUB
|1,08 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,34 RUB
|-15,72%
|17:00
