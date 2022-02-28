Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1845316667
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174404] (XS1845316667) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,40 RUB
|2,72 RUB
|-0,32 RUB
|-11,76%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1845316667
|A2MPGV
|8,01 RUB
|0,16 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,40 RUB
|-11,76%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
