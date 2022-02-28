Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1845302873
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174378] (XS1845302873) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,38 RUB
|1,65 RUB
|-0,27 RUB
|-16,36%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1845302873
|A2MQN3
|6,07 RUB
|0,31 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,38 RUB
|-16,36%
|17:00
