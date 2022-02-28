Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1845257713
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174363] (XS1845257713) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,48 RUB
|1,72 RUB
|-0,24 RUB
|-13,95%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1845257713
|A2MRUN
|6,76 RUB
|0,24 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,48 RUB
|-13,95%
|17:00
