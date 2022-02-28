Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1823021800
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174319] (XS1823021800) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,47 RUB
|0,64 RUB
|-0,17 RUB
|-26,56%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1823021800
|A2MJR4
|4,30 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,47 RUB
|-26,56%
|17:00
= Realtime
