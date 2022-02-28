Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1823013450
28.02.22 21:20
Instrument ID [1174315] (XS1823013450) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,76 RUB
|0,92 RUB
|-0,16 RUB
|-17,39%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1823013450
|A2MJ47
|5,87 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,76 RUB
|-17,39%
|17:00
