European Call Certificate due J. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1822962285
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174300] (XS1822962285) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,02 RUB
|2,29 RUB
|-0,27 RUB
|-11,79%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1822962285
|A2MMSZ
|7,54 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,02 RUB
|-11,79%
|17:00
