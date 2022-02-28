Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1800132372
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174296] (XS1800132372) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,88 RUB
|1,05 RUB
|-0,17 RUB
|-16,19%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1800132372
|A2H1HV
|5,20 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,88 RUB
|-16,19%
|17:00
Aktuell
