European Call Certificate due A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1800098508
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1174264] (XS1800098508) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,25 RUB
|0,39 RUB
|-0,14 RUB
|-35,90%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1800098508
|A2MCHU
|5,56 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,25 RUB
|-35,90%
|17:00
Aktuell
