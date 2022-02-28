Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1773959199
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173947] (XS1773959199) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,41 RUB
|0,60 RUB
|-0,19 RUB
|-31,67%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1773959199
|A2HZZ0
|5,86 RUB
|0,010 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,41 RUB
|-31,67%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.