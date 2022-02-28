Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1739494216
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [42170] (XS1739494216) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,98 RUB
|6,73 RUB
|-0,75 RUB
|-11,14%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1739494216
|A2HQNM
|13,70 RUB
|5,88 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,98 RUB
|-11,14%
|17:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
