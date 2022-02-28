Erweiterte Funktionen
European Call Certificate due O. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1678838936
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173771] (XS1678838936) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,29 RUB
|10,06 RUB
|-0,77 RUB
|-7,65%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1678838936
|A2HD33
|17,35 RUB
|9,20 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,29 RUB
|-7,65%
|17:00
