European Call Certificate auf C. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - XS1583900359
28.02.22 21:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1173257] (XS1583900359) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,22 RUB
|13,73 RUB
|-0,51 RUB
|-3,71%
|28.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1583900359
|A2FWCH
|20,99 RUB
|11,72 RUB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,22 RUB
|-3,71%
|17:01
= Realtime
