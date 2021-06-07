Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Biogen [Vontobel Finan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARVO_04
07.06.21 17:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [2433906] (DE000VE6ZGJ0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,018 €
|0,084 €
|-0,066 €
|-78,57%
|07.06./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VE6ZGJ0
|VE6ZGJ
|0,17 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,018 €
|-78,57%
|21:45
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,084 €
|+100,00%
|09:44
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.