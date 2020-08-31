Erweiterte Funktionen
Short Mini-Future auf Nvidia [V. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARVO_02
31.08.20 07:15
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4565549] (DE000VP7JR93) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,78 €
|2,47 €
|-0,69 €
|-27,94%
|28.08./17:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VP7JR93
|VP7JR9
|2,91 €
|1,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,78 €
|-27,94%
|28.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1,78 €
|-28,80%
|28.08.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.