Texas Pacific Land Trust - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARUN_01
07.06.21 17:34
Instrument ID [4596127] (DE000HR10H11) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.506,95 $
|1.486,34 $
|20,61 $
|+1,39%
|07.06./21:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88262P1021
|A2QL4H
|1.755 $
|429,99 $
1.507
+1,39%
0,37
-62,63%
