2,50 % Express-Anleihe auf M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARLB_01
26.08.20 14:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4558158] (DE000LB2S1G2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,98 €
|99,09 €
|-0,11 €
|-0,11%
|26.08./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2S1G2
|LB2S1G
|100,00 €
|98,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,98 €
|-0,11%
|13:42
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|98,91 €
|-0,20%
|12:21
= Realtime
Aktuell
