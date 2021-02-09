Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Zertifikat auf Natixis . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARIC_01




09.02.21 11:49
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [76465] (CH0482521710) suspended

Aktuell
441% Video Hot Stock meldet 300% Wachstum
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video (ZM:NASDAQ) und 47.990% mit Adobe Systems (ADBE:NASDAQ)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
108,40 € 106,11 € 2,29 € +2,16% 09.02./07:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0482521710 A2UTAU 108,43 € 22,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		108,40 € +2,16%  08.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1,27 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt - Börsenstars setzten auf diesen Gold Hot Stock. Nach 20.900% Kursgewinn mit Noram Ventures Inc. ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...