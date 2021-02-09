Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Natixis . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARIC_01
09.02.21 11:49
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [76465] (CH0482521710) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,40 €
|106,11 €
|2,29 €
|+2,16%
|09.02./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0482521710
|A2UTAU
|108,43 €
|22,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,40 €
|+2,16%
|08.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.