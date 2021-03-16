Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
16.03.21 17:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [6521376] (DE000LB2LXV4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2LXV4
|LB2LXV
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
