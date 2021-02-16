Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
16.02.21 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [6277852] (DE000LB2LL75) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./16:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2LL75
|LB2LL7
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:36
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
