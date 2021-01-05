Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Sie. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
05.01.21 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5598590] (DE000LB2KV90) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.01./16:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2KV90
|LB2KV9
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:45
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.