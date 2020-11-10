Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
10.11.20 17:38
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5197115] (DE000LB2KFV3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.11./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2KFV3
|LB2KFV
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.