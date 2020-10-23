Erweiterte Funktionen
2,30 % Index-Anleihe auf MSC. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
23.10.20 16:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [5018431] (DE000LB2T316) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.10./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2T316
|LB2T31
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:34
