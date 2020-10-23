Erweiterte Funktionen



2,30 % Index-Anleihe auf MSC. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR




23.10.20 16:40
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [5018431] (DE000LB2T316) suspended

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelle Übernahme in Europa - Kursrallye voraus
9 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 12 mal günstiger als RobinHood


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.10./16:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2T316 LB2T31 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock startet Vertrieb von PPE. COVID-19 Aktientip im Visier von Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) und Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Softlab9 Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...