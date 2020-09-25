Erweiterte Funktionen



2,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Dan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR




25.09.20 16:36
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [4595499] (DE000LB2SG18) suspended

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock erhält 10 Mio. $ für Machbarkeitsstudie
4,30 Milliarden $ Gold entdeckt - 130 mal mehr als Börsenwert


Pasofino Gold Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 25.09./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2SG18 LB2SG1 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 106,7 g/t Gold und 3.400 g/t Silber - Massives Kaufsignal. Gold Hot Stock startet Bohrprogramm

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...