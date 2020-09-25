Erweiterte Funktionen
2,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Dan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
25.09.20 16:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4595499] (DE000LB2SG18) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.09./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2SG18
|LB2SG1
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:48
