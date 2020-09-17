Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
17.09.20 16:44
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4610610] (DE000LB2SG67) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.09./16:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2SG67
|LB2SG6
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:37
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:38
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.