3,70 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Sie. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
02.09.20 16:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4466379] (DE000LB2S7U0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./07:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2S7U0
|LB2S7U
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.09.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
