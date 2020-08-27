Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR
27.08.20 16:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [4431509] (DE000LB2S7G9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.08./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2S7G9
|LB2S7G
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|+1.180,10%
|16:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.