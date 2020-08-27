Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION WARBFZSUBSCR




27.08.20 16:51
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [4431509] (DE000LB2S7G9) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.08./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2S7G9 LB2S7G 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € +1.180,10%  16:36
  = Realtime
