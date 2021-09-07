Erweiterte Funktionen
ELI LILLY 17/47 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US532457BR81
07.09.21 13:14
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [27788] (LLYH - US532457BR81) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,81 $
|120,34 $
|-0,53 $
|-0,44%
|07.09./15:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US532457BR81
|A19HB1
|123,47 $
|117,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|120,27 $
|-0,30%
|08:15
|Berlin
|120,27 $
|-0,30%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|119,81 $
|-0,44%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|119,22 $
|-0,93%
|14:51
