Evonik Industries ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - US3005031097
25.05.22 07:39
Instrument ID [4168110] (EVKA - US3005031097) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,60 €
|13,70 €
|-2,10 €
|-15,33%
|25.05./08:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3005031097
|A2P69G
|15,90 €
|10,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|11,80 €
|0,00%
|24.05.22
|München
|11,80 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,70 $
|-2,35%
|24.05.22
|Stuttgart
|11,60 €
|-15,33%
|08:07
