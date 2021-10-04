Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercantile Ports and Logistics - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - GG00BKSH7R87
04.10.21 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8468049] (9KS0 - GG00BKSH7R87) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,399 €
|0,393 €
|0,006 €
|+1,53%
|04.10./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BKSH7R87
|A3C9R5
|0,46 €
|0,15 €
Aktuell
