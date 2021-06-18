Erweiterte Funktionen
Parcelpal Technology - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
18.06.21 08:01
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [3389] (PT0 - CA69938L1058) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0646 €
|0,0698 €
|-0,0052 €
|-7,45%
|18.06./10:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA69938L1058
|A2AN48
|0,19 €
|0,040 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0646 €
|-7,45%
|10:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,082 $
|+2,37%
|17.06.21
|München
|0,07 €
|0,00%
|17.06.21
|Berlin
|0,068 €
|-2,58%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|0,064 €
|-11,11%
|17.06.21
|Frankfurt
|0,061 €
|-12,86%
|17.06.21
